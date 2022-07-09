Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
A's only get 4 hits, rookie Zach Logue beats Astros 5-3

By Michael Wagaman, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 5:56 p.m.

 

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics were held to four hits for a fourth consecutive game and made it hold up for for rookie Zach Logue in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and dealt the Astros their second loss in 12 games. The 26-year-old left-hander allowed two runs and set down his final 10 batters he after Martín Maldonado's second-inning sacrifice fly. Sean Murphy had two hits and made a heads-up running play. Oakland won for the first time in five tries against AL West-leading Houston.

