Gamel HR highlights Pirates' 4-3 comeback win over Brewers

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 5:43 p.m.

 

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh. Pirates starter Zach Thompson allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. Chase De Jong (4-0) got the final two outs in the sixth for the victory. David Bednar tossed a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. Luis Urias hit his 10th homer and Andrew McCutchen added a two-run single for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press

