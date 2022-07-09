Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
Riley, Wright pace surging Braves in 4-3 win over Nationals

By George Henry, Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 6:04 p.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 5:01 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and the surging Atlanta Braves held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3. The defending World Series champion Braves, moving a season-high 16 games over .500, improved to 28-8 since June 1, best in the NL over that span. They began the day 2½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta leads the NL with 132 homers, trailing only the New York Yankees (143) for the major league lead.

George Henry

