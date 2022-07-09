3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

STATELINE, Nev. — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship. Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th. Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

×

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics Golf National Sports