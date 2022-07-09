Sports / National Sports / MLB / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Cueto, White Sox end Tigers' 6-game win streak with 8-0 rout

By Sarah Trotto, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 4:28 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 8-0 to end the Tigers' season-high six-game winning streak. Cueto and José Ruiz combined on a six-hitter in the 11th shutout against the Tigers this season. Cueto struck out five and walked none in the longest outing by a White Sox pitcher this season. Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens who usually plays left and the infield, threw a 1-2-3 eighth for Detroit in his second big league pitching appearance.

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Sarah Trotto

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  