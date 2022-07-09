Low water levels at Bear Lake could force boat ramp closures

People recreate at Rendezvous Beach on the south shore of Bear Lake in Rich County on June 29. The boat ramp for Rendezvous Beach is closed and has been closed for the last two seasons. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Launching a heavy boat from North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake is becoming more problematic due to low water levels.

Andy Stokes, manager of Bear Lake State Park for Idaho, says water levels are getting to the point where boat ramps may be closed.

"We are getting really shallow," he said. "We'd love for them to come and recreate. But there will be a day, at some point, where we're just going to have to say no more boats, unless it's a nonmotorized or unless you have a very shallow displacement on your boat, if you get through."

Stokes says there may be a time when visitors to that part of Bear Lake may have their plans unexpectedly changed on them.

"We know that they are getting awfully close to the lakebed," he said. "And so, they just need to be aware that the water is going to continue to fluctuate. And there may be a day that they decide to show up and their boat may not be able to get through whereas a week or two ago it could."

On the Utah side of Bear Lake, the only boat ramp that is closed is Rendezvous. However, it's been closed for the previous two seasons.

Throughout Utah, there are only eight boat ramp closures out of 42. For more information, on the boat closures, click here.

