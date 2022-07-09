Castellanos' brace leads NYCFC past Revolution 4-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos scored a goal in each half and New York City FC was awarded an MLS record three first-half penalty kicks in a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution. NYCFC (9-4-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a penalty-kick score by Talles Magno. New England (6-6-7) evened the score in the 18th minute on a goal by Gustavo Bou. Castellanos gave NYCFC the lead for good with his league-leading 12th goal of the season, scoring on a PK in the 44th minute. Gabriel Pereira made it 3-1 with a goal four minutes into the second half.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports