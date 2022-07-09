Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Castellanos' brace leads NYCFC past Revolution 4-2

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 2:43 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos scored a goal in each half and New York City FC was awarded an MLS record three first-half penalty kicks in a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution. NYCFC (9-4-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a penalty-kick score by Talles Magno. New England (6-6-7) evened the score in the 18th minute on a goal by Gustavo Bou. Castellanos gave NYCFC the lead for good with his league-leading 12th goal of the season, scoring on a PK in the 44th minute. Gabriel Pereira made it 3-1 with a goal four minutes into the second half.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  