Shaedon Sharpe out of Summer League with shoulder injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 1:52 p.m.

 

LAS VEGAS — Shaedon Sharpe's first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over. The No. 7 pick in last month's NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland's stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. The Blazers announced the diagnosis after an MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury. Sharpe was hurt in Portland's first Summer League game Thursday night. He will be re-evaluated after a period of rest and rehabilitation that's expected to last up to two weeks.

The Associated Press

