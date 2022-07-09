Sports / National Sports / Soccer / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Netherlands held by Sweden at start of Euros title defense

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 3:55 p.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 12:36 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SHEFFIELD, England — The Netherlands has opened its Women's European Championship title defense by drawing with Sweden 1-1. It took Jill Roord's goal on the turn in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jonna Andersson's strike for Sweden. Also in Group C Portugal conceded twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2. Portugal's comeback was begun by Diana Gomes. The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by Jéssica Silva, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  