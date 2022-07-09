Netherlands held by Sweden at start of Euros title defense

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SHEFFIELD, England — The Netherlands has opened its Women's European Championship title defense by drawing with Sweden 1-1. It took Jill Roord's goal on the turn in the 52nd minute to cancel out Jonna Andersson's strike for Sweden. Also in Group C Portugal conceded twice in the opening five minutes against Switzerland before staging a comeback in the second half to draw 2-2. Portugal's comeback was begun by Diana Gomes. The equalizer was grabbed in the 65th by Jéssica Silva, ensuring the early Swiss goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic were wiped out.

