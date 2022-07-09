Sports / National Sports / 
Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 10:36 a.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 10:04 a.m.

 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France in Switzerland. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert edged out Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third but picked up more valuable bonus seconds at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer route from Dole in eastern France to Lausanne. Pogačar extended his advantage to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard and 1:14 ahead of 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

