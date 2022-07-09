News / Utah / 

Big Cottonwood Canyon reopens after head-on crash with serious injuries

By Ashley Fredde and Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com | Updated - July 9, 2022 at 10:44 a.m. | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 8:25 a.m.

 
Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed Saturday morning after a serious head-on crash.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed Saturday morning after a serious head-on crash. (Unified police)

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Big Cottonwood Canyon reopened after a head-on crash with serious injuries Saturday morning.

The crash occurred near Storm Mountain, according to Unified police. The canyon was closed at about 7:06 a.m. but was reopened by 8:31 a.m., according to a tweet by Unified police.

Detective Kevin Mallory with the Unified Police Department said they heard about a crash at 4:03 a.m. near 5600 E. Big Cottonwood Canyon Road.

He said one person involved in the crash had serious injuries and is considered to be in critical condition. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another person involved had minor injuries.

One of the vehicles caught on fire due to the accident, and Mallory said fire crews were able to put out the fire.

He said because there was a severe injury, an accident reconstruction team was working at the scene Saturday morning to evaluate the crash.

Ashley Fredde covers human services, minority communities and women's issues for KSL.com. She also enjoys reporting on arts, culture and entertainment news. She's a graduate of the University of Arizona.
Emily Ashcraft joined KSL.com as a reporter in 2021. She covers courts and legal affairs, as well as health, faith and religion news.

