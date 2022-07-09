Sports / National Sports / Tennis / 
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

At Wimbledon, De Groot wins 7th straight wheelchair major

By Chris Lehourites, Associated Press | Posted - July 9, 2022 at 8:05 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WIMBLEDON, England — Diede de Groot of the Netherlands closes in on compatriot Esther Vergeer's records in women's wheelchair tennis at just about every Grand Slam tournament. De Groot won her seventh straight major singles title and fourth overall at Wimbledon by beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-4, 6-2 on No. 3 Court. It was de Groot's 15th singles title at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis. Vergeer has 21. De Groot says "for 10 years she wasn't beaten. Those are records that no one's going to beat." De Groot is doing a pretty decent job of trying. The Dutchwoman has won 15 major titles in 21 tournaments.

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
Chris Lehourites

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  