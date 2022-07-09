BRITISH OPEN '22: A look at top contenders for St. Andrews

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The British Open is the final major of the year. It's a chance for Scottie Scheffler to join an exclusive list of players winning a green jacket and a silver claret jug in the same year. It's a chance for Justin Thomas to stamp himself as an elite player with multiple majors in a year. And not to be overlooked is what might be the best chance for Tiger Woods. He hasn't played since the PGA Championship and has been pointing to St. Andrews as a place where he can contend. Woods already has two wins on the Old Course.

