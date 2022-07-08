Bryant homers twice as Rockies edge Diamondbacks 6-5

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHOENIX — Kris Bryant had his first multi-homer game of the season, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryant hit solo homers in the first and seventh, his second and third homers of the year. It was his 17th game with two more more homers. Chad Kuhl (6-5) threw five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, three walks and two homers. Alex Colome recorded his fourth save of the year despite allowing a run in the bottom of the ninth.

