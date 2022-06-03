Sports / National Sports / College
Cross, Biddison help Virginia Tech beat Wright St. 15-9

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 11:51 p.m.

 

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Gavin Cross went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs and top-seeded Virginia Tech beat No. 4 seed Wright State 15-9 at the Blacksburg Regional. Virginia Tech plays No. 3 seed Columbia in the semifinals after Wright State plays second-seeded Gonzaga in a loser-out game. Nick Biddison was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first and Cross followed with a home run to make it 2-0 and the Hokies (42-12) never trailed. Biddison finished 5-for-5 with an RBI, three steals and four runs scored. Zane Harris went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Julian Greenwell had two doubles and two RBIs for Wright State (30-26).

The Associated Press

