Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Finally 3 in a row: Fried, Olson help Braves top Rox in 10

By Mike Cranston, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 11:36 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DENVER — Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, Matt Olson hit a two-run single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 to become the last major league team to win three straight games this season. In only the second game in Coors Field history to be scoreless after nine innings, Carlos Estevez walked and hit a batter to load the bases in the 10th. His wild pitch allowed automatic runner Adam Duvall to score. Olson then hit a liner to left field off Lucas Gilbreath, making a winner of A.J. Minter, who worked the ninth. Kenley Jansen gave up an RBI single to Yonathan Daza before earning his 13th save.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mike Cranston

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  