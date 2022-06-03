Bogaerts homers on milestone night, Red Sox beat A's 7-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OAKLAND, Calif. — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in three runs to celebrate becoming the career leader in games played by a Red Sox shortstop, and Boston opened its 10-game road trip with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The A's fell to 7-21 at home — their worst start at the Coliseum since moving from Kansas City in 1968. Bogaerts played in his 1,094th game at shortstop, surpassing the previous club mark held by Everett Scott. It was also Bogaerts' 1,081st start at the position, tying Scott's franchise record.

