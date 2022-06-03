Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Musgrove carries no-hitter into 8th, Padres rip Brewers 7-0

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Updated - June 3, 2022 at 11:25 p.m. | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as the San Diego Padres snapped a four-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Brewers on Friday. Musgrove pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season. He nearly did it again, too. Kolten Wong got the Brewers' only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double that took a hop on the warning track and hit the right-field wall. Manny Machado hit a three-run homer for San Diego as Burnes allowed a season-high five runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Steve Megargee

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  