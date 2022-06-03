Sports / National Sports / MLB
Suárez's homer in 9th lifts Mariners to 4-3 win over Rangers

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Updated - June 3, 2022 at 10:04 p.m. | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 9:13 p.m.

 

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Joe Barlow, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Texas Rangers 4-3 after losing a lead of their own. Suárez's throwing error at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2. After Nathaniel Lowe had given Texas a 3-2 lead with a leadoff homer in the seventh, Suárez made up for the miscue. His 10th home run was an opposite-field shot to right with one out after J.P. Crawford walked. Barlow had converted 17 consecutive saves going back to last September.

