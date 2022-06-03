Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Padres' Musgrove loses no-hit bid with 2 out in 8th vs Brews

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Updated - June 3, 2022 at 8:57 p.m. | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 8:32 p.m.

 
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, June 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2 photos

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres lost his bid for another no-hitter with two outs in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kolten Wong hit a double that short-hopped the wall in right field to break up Musgrove's try.

Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021.

After Wong's double, Musgrove stayed in and got the last out in the eighth with his career-high 114th pitch. He threw 112 pitches in his no-hitter last year.

Musgrove entered the night with a 5-0 record and a 1.86 ERA that ranked fourth in the National League. His nine quality starts led the NL.

___

Photos

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Steve Megargee

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  