Kambosos makes weight on 2nd try for Haney world title fight

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 8:26 p.m.

 

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian boxer George Kambosos has made the weight on his second attempt for his unification world lightweight title fight against American Devin Haney. The U.S.-based Kambosos missed the 135-pound limit initially after weighing in at 135.36 pounds. He had two hours to return to the scales to ensure Sunday's fight before an expected crowd of 50,000 at Marvel Stadium could officially go ahead. He returned 70 minutes later and weighed 134.36 pounds. He thrust his arms in the air once he made the weight and glared menacingly at Haney's camp. Kambosos is defending his three lightweight world titles and is attempting to take Haney's prized WBC belt.

The Associated Press

