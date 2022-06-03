Sports / National Sports / College
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Oklahoma State tops Missouri State 10-5 in regional opener

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 8:24 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

STILLWATER, Okla. — Nolan McLean hit two solo home runs, Jake Thompson had two run-scoring singles among his three hits and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State doubled up Missouri State 10-5 in the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State (40-20) advances to play the winner of Friday's nightcap between Grand Canyon and Arkansas on Saturday. Missouri State (30-28) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday. Oklahoma State used a four-run fourth inning to grab a 6-0 lead. McLean homered leading off, Ian Daugherty doubled in a run and Caeden Trenkle and Thompson had RBI singles.

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  