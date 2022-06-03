Sports / National Sports / MLB
Bieber takes no-hit bid into 6th, Guardians top Orioles 6-3

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 8:09 p.m.

 

BALTIMORE — Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances as the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Orioles. Bieber was more than halfway to Cleveland's first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors' longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Mancini had Baltimore's only hit until Bieber gave up two more singles to start the eighth and was lifted. Cleveland hasn't had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

Noah Trister

