Top-seeded Tennessee overpowers Alabama State 10-0

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 7:50 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blade Tidwell surrendered just three hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings, Jordan Beck hit two of No. 1 overall seed Tennessee's five home runs and the Volunteers rolled to a 10-0 victory over Alabama State in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee (54-7), which has won nine straight, will play the winner of Friday's nightcap between Campbell and Georgia Tech on Saturday. Alabama State (34-24) will play an elimination game against the loser earlier Saturday. Tidwell (3-1) surpassed his longest stint on the mound this season by three innings, striking out seven with no walks.

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

