Virginia beats Coastal Carolina 7-2 in Greenville Regional

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 7:25 p.m.

 

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jake Gelof went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and made a nice defensive stop in the seventh to help No. 2 seed Virginia beat third-seeded Coastal Carolina 7-2 in the Greenville Regional. Virginia entered having lost five of its last seven games. Alex Tappen made a diving catch to close out the top of the fifth inning and Virginia added three runs in the bottom half for a 7-2 lead. Gelof's second RBI, and 76th of the season, plated Tappen in the fifth and Casey Saucke also collected his second RBI with a double to left field. Gelof's diving stop at third helped Virginia escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

The Associated Press

