Sports / National Sports / NHL
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Wright, Slafkovsky vie to become No. 1 pick in NHL draft

By John Wawrow, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian center Shane Wright and Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky have a difference of opinion over who should go first in the NHL draft next month. Wright is the top-ranked North American skater and Slafkovsky listed first among international players. Both staked their claims at the NHL pre-draft combine in Buffalo this week. Wright had the privilege of having dinner with the Montreal Canadiens, who own the No. 1 pick. Slafkovsky was fine with simply having an interview with Canadiens, which he said tasted even better. The Canadiens host the draft July 7-8.

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
John Wawrow

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  