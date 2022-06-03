Wright, Slafkovsky vie to become No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadian center Shane Wright and Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky have a difference of opinion over who should go first in the NHL draft next month. Wright is the top-ranked North American skater and Slafkovsky listed first among international players. Both staked their claims at the NHL pre-draft combine in Buffalo this week. Wright had the privilege of having dinner with the Montreal Canadiens, who own the No. 1 pick. Slafkovsky was fine with simply having an interview with Canadiens, which he said tasted even better. The Canadiens host the draft July 7-8.

