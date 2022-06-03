No. 1 Vols, other top seeds win NCAA regional openers easily

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

The top seeds that played their NCAA baseball regional openers went unbeaten, and most won easily. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 7 Oklahoma State and No. 8 East Carolina each scored in double digits. No. 3 Oregon State was the only team among the top eight seeds to win by fewer than five runs, beating New Mexico State 5-4 on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th. Vanderbilt, which reached the last two College World Series finals, continued its late-season swoon and will have to fight its way out of the loser's bracket to advance.

×

Related topics College National Sports