Ex-Chelsea defender Alex has heart bypass surgery at age 39

SAO PAULO — Former Brazil defender Alex says he has undergone heart bypass surgery after four blocked arteries were discovered. The 39-year-old retired from soccer in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. Alex' former club Santos posted on its social media channels a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location while he recovers. The Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2012 says he had just left the intensive care unit and will remain at the hospital for another six days.

