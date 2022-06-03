French Open lookahead: Gauff, 18, takes on No. 1 Swiatek

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Coco Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches heading into Saturday. If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century. Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

