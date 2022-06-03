Sports / National Sports / Tennis
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

French Open lookahead: Gauff, 18, takes on No. 1 Swiatek

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PARIS — Coco Gauff is an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No. 23 and will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and has won her past 34 matches heading into Saturday. If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century. Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  