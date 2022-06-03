Sports / National Sports / Tennis
French Open match interrupted by environmental activist

By Howard Fendrich, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 4:01 p.m.

 

PARIS — An environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message "We have 1028 days left" interrupted the French Open men's semifinal between Casper Ruud and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court. The French Tennis Federation said Friday the protester was handed over to the police after four security guards removed her from Court Philippe Chatrier. Ruud called it a "tricky and difficult" situation. Play was delayed for 13 minutes during the third set of a match Ruud would go on to win in four to reach his first Grand Slam final. He will play Rafael Nadal for the title on Sunday.

Howard Fendrich

