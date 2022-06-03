Sports / National Sports / NHL
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Bruins D McAvoy (shoulder surgery) will miss start of season

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 3:51 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The Bruins say McAvoy had a "stabilization procedure" and is expected to need six months to recover. That would bring him back in December. Also, the Bruins said Matt Grzelcyk had a right shoulder open stabilization procedure and will need about five months to recover. Mike Reilly is expected to need three months to recover from surgery to repair his right ankle tendon repair and remove bone fragments. The Bruins had previously announced that top scorer Brad Marchand will miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery.

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  