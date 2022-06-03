Bruins D McAvoy (shoulder surgery) will miss start of season

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The Bruins say McAvoy had a "stabilization procedure" and is expected to need six months to recover. That would bring him back in December. Also, the Bruins said Matt Grzelcyk had a right shoulder open stabilization procedure and will need about five months to recover. Mike Reilly is expected to need three months to recover from surgery to repair his right ankle tendon repair and remove bone fragments. The Bruins had previously announced that top scorer Brad Marchand will miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery.

