Jordan Smith takes 2-stroke lead at European Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 12:41 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

WINSEN, Germany — Jordan Smith surged into a two-stroke lead in the second round of the European Open. Smith seeks his second tour win five years after his first came at the same venue. Smith had the joint-best round of the day with a 4-under-par 68 on a day when several of the other early contenders struggled. The English player's only previous win on tour came at the 2017 edition of the European Open. That was also held at the Green Eagle Golf Courses near Hamburg. Victor Perez is two shots off the lead in second after his win at the Dutch Open last week.

The Associated Press

