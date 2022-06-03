Woman charged with biting her sister's eye

A woman was charged Friday with bit her sister's eye, causing severe damage. (Spaxiax, Shutterstock)

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was charged Friday with biting her sister's eye, causing severe damage.

Ashleigh Sunni Mason, 25, who prosecutors say is homeless but was staying with her sister in Magna at the time of the attack, is charged in 3rd District Court with mayhem. The charge was filed as a second-degree felony because it's the second domestic violence-related case against Mason in 10 years, according to court records.

On May 27, a woman told police that she was driving home when she saw her sister, Mason, walking down the street and she pulled over to pick her up.

But as they were driving, Mason — who was intoxicated at the time — "became aggressive" and grabbed her sister's hair, pulled her head back and punched her, according to charging documents.

"Mason then leaned over and bit (her sister) on the left eye," the charges state.

The sister was taken to a local hospital. When police arrived, an officer observed that "it appeared the tear duct had been torn from the inside portion of her eye and was now on the outside of her eye."

Officers talked to the sister again a couple of days later and learned that "the assault resulted in a small portion of her eyelid being torn off which may require plastic surgery," the charges state.

In January, Mason was convicted of misdemeanor assault for punching her boyfriend in the face as he was driving, according to court records.

