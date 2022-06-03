Utah Pride Festival road closures to look out for this weekend

Boy Scouts carry flags during a Utah Pride Festival Parade in Salt Lake City June 8, 2014. Motorists in downtown Salt Lake City should be aware of road closures near festivities this weekend. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Pride Festival kicks off in downtown Salt Lake City on June 4 and runs until June 5. Anyone traveling downtown over the weekend should look out for closures on roads surrounding the festivities.

What to expect

The festival will be held downtown in Washington Square. Festivities begin Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m. and will end Sunday, June 5 at 7 p.m. The Salt Lake City Police Department said it expects around 60,000 people to attend the festival over those two days.

The Pride parade begins June 5 at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at 200 West and 200 South.

According to Salt Lake police, "The parade route travels east on 200 South, turns south on 400 East, turns west on 700 South and ends at 700 South and 200 East."

Police will close several roads to accommodate the parade starting Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Map of the Utah Pride Parade route. (Photo: Utah Pride Center)

What to avoid

The police department released the following list of road closures:

200 South, east and westbound, closed between 300 West and 500 East.

300 South, east and westbound, closed between 300 East and 500 East.

400 South, east and westbound, closed between 500 East and State Street.

500 South, westbound, closed at 500 East.

600 South, eastbound, closed at State Street.

700 South, eastbound and westbound, closed between State Street and 500 East.

State Street, north and southbound, closed between 400 South and 100 South.

200 West, north and southbound, closed between 300 South and South Temple Street.

Main Street, north and southbound, closed between 300 South and 100 South.

200 East, north and southbound, closed between 300 South and 100 South and also from 800 South to 600 South.

300 East, north and southbound, closed between 300 South and 100 South and also 800 South to 600 South.

400 East, north and southbound, closed between 100 South and 800 South as part of the parade route.

West Temple Street, north and southbound, closed between 300 South and South Temple Street. This closure will start at 8 a.m.

Vehicles parked on the parade route have to be moved before 7 a.m. Sunday. Police say vehicles on the following roads would be towed and relocated if they have not been moved by that time:

200 South from 300 West to 400 East

400 East from 200 South to 700 South

700 South from 400 East to 200 East

Residents who live on the streets that will be closed can access their homes from 600 South. Every other avenue will be blocked.

Because of the road closures and large number of attendees, police recommended carpooling, using public transit, or ride-sharing.

UTA will be accepting tickets to the Utah Pride Festival as fare.

