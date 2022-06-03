Sports / National Sports / NFL
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Lawrence takes aim at young Parsons in Cowboys' sacks race

By Schuyler Dixon, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 9:55 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is looking to boost his sacks total after watching Micah Parsons lead the club in that category last year. Lawrence says he let "a rookie show me up last year." Parsons appreciates that Lawrence feels challenged but concedes nothing. He says if "10's the number, I'm going for 20." Parsons set a club first-year record with 13 sacks last season and is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Lawrence wants to get back to double-digit sacks after falling short the past three years.

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Schuyler Dixon

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  