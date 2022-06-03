Sports / National Sports / Soccer
Hertha coach Schwarz arrives with 'turmoil' over Moscow job

By CiarÁn Fahey, Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 9:10 a.m.

 

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin's new coach Sandro Schwarz says he has struggled daily with the decision to stay working in Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Schwarz remained coach of Dynamo Moscow until the team had played in the Russian Cup final last Sunday. The German coach's stance stood in contrast to those taken by compatriots Markus Gisdol and Daniel Farke. They left Lokomotiv Moscow and FC Krasnodar respectively after Russia started its war. But Schwarz says, "I was a very, very important point of contact for many people around me."

