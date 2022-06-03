2020 Magna earthquake still producing noticeable aftershocks, U. seismologists say

Caution tape surrounds a damaged building on Magna's Main Street on March 24, 2020, following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake on March 18, 2020. A 2.5 magnitude aftershock in Magna on Friday was reported by over 250 people, according to seismologists. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

MAGNA — You can blame 2020's 5.7 magnitude earthquake for a small earthquake that rattled northwest Salt Lake County Friday morning, University of Utah seismologists say.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake centered about 7 miles underneath Magna struck shortly after 5 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Experts at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations say it's an aftershock from the major earthquake centered in the same area back on March 18, 2020.

The stations tweeted that they received at least 275 reports of people feeling the latest aftershock.

"Aftershock sequences can continue for multiple years," the tweet states. "And while the magnitudes tend to decrease with time, it is not unusual to have a felt event."

University of Utah seismologists also published a small report on the latest earthquake. They state there have been more than 2,700 aftershocks reported since the primary event over two years ago, including about two aftershocks every week for the last few weeks.

Most of these have been smaller than magnitude 1.5, so they've gone unnoticed by residents. The report adds that more aftershocks are expected in the coming months but the rate will eventually slow down to a stop in the future.

The 2020 earthquake caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. It also helped researchers better understand the Wasatch Fault, including its location and depth in Salt Lake County.

