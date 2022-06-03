Sports / National Sports / 
Mitchell and Blundell put New Zealand in charge at Lord's

By The Associated Press | Updated - June 3, 2022 at 1:23 p.m. | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 6:28 a.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — An unbeaten stand of 180 between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell has put New Zealand in control against England after two days of the first test at Lord's. They came together with their side at 56-4 — just 47 runs ahead — and moved the Black Caps 227 runs ahead by stumps. Mitchell ended the day on 97 not out, three short of a well-deserved century at the home of cricket. Blundell was 90 not out in an imposing total of 236-4. England earlier climbed from 116-7 overnight to 141 all out. Then New Zealand looked like repeating its horrible start on Thursday when it was 56-4 inside 23 overs. Mitchell and Blundell then settled in for what could go down as a match-winning stay.

National Sports
The Associated Press

