Vancouver Whitecaps play Real Salt Lake after shutout victory

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 3, 2022 at 12:15 a.m.

 

Real Salt Lake (7-3-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-7-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +147, Real Salt Lake +180, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 1-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake.

The Whitecaps are 3-4-1 in conference play. The Whitecaps have scored 14 goals while giving up 23 for a -9 goal differential.

RSL is 5-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL has an even goal differential, scoring and conceding 17.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has scored four goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Deiber Caicedo has two assists over the last 10 games.

Justen Glad has three goals for RSL. Sergio Cordova has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Brian White (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured), Russell Teibert (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

