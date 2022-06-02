Sports / National Sports / Soccer
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Japan and Brazil linked by soccer, baseball and immigration

By Stephen Wade, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 11:14 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OIZUMI, Japan — Brazilians will feel at home when Brazil plays Japan next week in Tokyo in a soccer game between their national teams. Brazil and Japan are connected by more than 100 years of immigration. Brazil has about 2 million residents who claim ties to Japan, and several hundred thousand of those Japanese Brazilians have returned to Japan for jobs. Japanese and others were recruited to work on the coffee plantations in southern Brazil after slavery was abolished in 1888. It was an attempt by the government to "whiten" the country. This was part of a well-known eugenics movement in the early 20th century in Brazil.

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Stephen Wade

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  