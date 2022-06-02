Sports / National Sports / College
Petty hits 3-run HR, Oklahoma State beats Arizona in WCWS

By Cliff Brunt, Associated Press | Updated - June 2, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 10:53 p.m.

 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona 4-2 in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams. Petty's fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls advance to play Florida in the winners' bracket. Kelly Maxwell, a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14. Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier. Hanah Bowen got the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game.

Cliff Brunt

