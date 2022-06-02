Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Brewers rally for 4 runs in 9th inning to stun Padres 5-4

By Andrew Wagner, Associated Press | Updated - June 2, 2022 at 11:06 p.m. | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 9:50 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Jace Peterson tied the score with a three-run triple in the ninth inning and slumping Andrew McCutchen followed with a game-ending single as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4. Jorge Alfaro's two-run homer in the sixth off Brent Suter gave the Padres a 3-1 lead. Sergio Alcántara made it 4-1 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Taylor Rogers took over in the ninth but after allowing a leadoff single to Keston Hiura, hit two straight batters with pitches to load the bases for Peterson, who sent a drive off the wall in center field. Padres manager Bob Melvin called on Nabil Crismatt to face McCutchen, who snapped an 0-for-32 skid with a base hit to win it.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Andrew Wagner

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  