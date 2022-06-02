Sports minister orders forensic audit of Hockey Canada

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canada's sports minister ordered a forensic audit of Hockey Canada after the organization recently settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by multiple members of the country's 2018 world junior hockey team. Pascale St-Onge said she was "shocked and angry" and said an investigation will be carried out to ensure public funds were not used in an out-of-court settlement to "cover up" the story. The plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, claimed she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ontario, hotel room following a Hockey Canada event honoring the gold medal-winning junior team.The woman, now 24, was seeking $3.55 million in damages. Details of the settlement were not released.

