Schwindel, Contreras and Happ homer as Cubs top Cards 7-5

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 9:29 p.m.

 

CHICAGO — Frank Schwindel launched a long solo homer and doubled among his three hits and the Chicago Cubs topped the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 for their third straight victory. Willson Contreras went deep for the third time in four games and Ian Happ also homered to help Chicago end the Cardinals' three-game winning streak. St. Louis has also won five in a row at Wrigley Field dating to last July. Paul Goldschmidt doubled to extend his hitting streak to 24 games and reached safely for a career-best 38th consecutive game. Keegan Thompson allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for a win in his fourth straight outing.

