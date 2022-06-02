Lugo, Lindsey lead Florida past Oregon State 7-1 in WCWS

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

OKLAHOMA CITY — Natalie Lugo pitched six innings of scoreless relief and Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State 7-1 on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams. Lugo gave up one hit and struck out six. Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators. Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

×

Related topics College National Sports