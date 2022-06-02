Marlins' Alcantara dominant again, shuts down Giants

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0. The 26-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out eight, extending his string of recent dominant outings. Alcantara (6-2) has completed at least seven innings and allowed three earned runs in his last five starts. He lowered his ERA to 1.81. Jon Berti had two hits while Jacob Stallings, Jesús Aguilar and Miguel Rojas drove in runs for the Marlins. Giants starter Alex Wood (3-5) allowed two runs, four hits, walked two and struck out five. The left-hander has lost his last three decisions.

