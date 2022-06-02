Top O's pitching prospect Rodriguez has strained lat muscle

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias says top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle. It's not clear how long the right-hander will be out. Elias says Rodriguez came to Baltimore for an MRI, which confirmed the strain. Rodriguez is the top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He seemed on the verge of reaching the majors soon, but he left Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk with discomfort in the lat area. The 22-year-old Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts for Norfolk this season.

