Sports / National Sports / MLB
Advertisement
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAAF NFL NBA MLB NHL MLS NCAAB

Top O's pitching prospect Rodriguez has strained lat muscle

By Noah Trister, Associated Press | Posted - June 2, 2022 at 7:01 p.m.

 

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias says top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle. It's not clear how long the right-hander will be out. Elias says Rodriguez came to Baltimore for an MRI, which confirmed the strain. Rodriguez is the top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He seemed on the verge of reaching the majors soon, but he left Wednesday's start for Triple-A Norfolk with discomfort in the lat area. The 22-year-old Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 11 starts for Norfolk this season.

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Noah Trister

    Most Viewed

    SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

    Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  