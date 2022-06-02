Seahawks QB competition remains offseason focus

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are focusing this offseason on finding a replacement for quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to Denver. The competition seems to be down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Smith has the lead after spending last season in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system. But Waldron was complimentary of both QBs and their performances during Seattle's offseason program. A decision on the starter isn't likely to come until August.

