Frank Gore signs 1-day contract to retire with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL. Gore spent the first 10 years of his 16-year career with the 49ers and returned to end his career as one of the most prolific runners in league history. Gore joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2005 after overcoming torn ACLs in both knees in college at Miami. Gore became one of the most durable backs in the NFL during his career and finished third all-time in rushing.

