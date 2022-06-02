Sorenstam shoots 74, still has a blast at U.S. Women's Open

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — For a brief moment, it looked like Annika Sorenstam might pull a Phil Mickelson and turn back the clock at a major. The 51-year-old Sorenstam — who started play on No. 9 — was even par through 13 holes before bogeying three of her final five for a 3-over 74 on Thursday, leaving her in danger of missing the cut. The top 60 players, plus ties, make the cut. The top 60 players, plus ties, will make the cut. There was time when that score might have upset her, but those days have long since passed. The first day of the U.S. Women's Open was more of a celebratory walk down memory lane and a chance to spend time with her family.

